Wonderful.org announces closure

Fundraising platform Wonderful.org has announced its closure.

A statement was posted on the site on 18 March by founder Kieron James. In it, he said that while platform has been maintained by staff seconded to it by WHYPAY?, they were now unable to provide this resource given the current increase in remote working and its impact upon the business.

As a result, new charity registrations and the creation of new fundraising pages have been disabled, and Wonderful.org will stop processing donations after 31 March.

Wonderful.org launched in 2016 and saw 100% of funds raised on the platform go directly to charities without any deductions. To date it has generated more than £5m for charities.

The post says:

“It is with heavy hearts that today we announce the closure of Wonderful.org. It has been an amazing journey and we are grateful to have played a small role in helping wonderful fundraisers and their supporters to generate more than £5m for charities – with no deductions whatsoever to cover our own costs. “Our platform has been maintained by technical, finance and customer service staff kindly seconded to us by WHYPAY? Ltd., a free telephone conference service. However, the team is now unable to provide this resource given the current increase in remote working and the clear impact this has upon that business. “We would like to thank The Co-operative Bank, AWS and WHYPAY? for their tremendous support, but most of all we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to everybody who has used the platform.”

