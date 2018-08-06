Prudential RideLondon participants raise record-breaking £3 million

Prudential RideLondon cyclists have raised a record breaking £3 million so far through Virgin Money Giving in this year’s event.

Virgin Money Giving is the not-for-profit fundraising partner of the event, which saw over 100,000 cyclists take to the roads of London and Surrey over 28-29 July.

Prudential RideLondon‘s fundraising total so far represents a 13% increase on the 2017 event and is expected to increase further with donations still coming in.

For the main Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 event, over 3,800 riders raised money on Virgin Money Giving for more than 750 good causes. In addition, nearly 64,000 donors asked it to claim Gift Aid on their behalf, totalling £474,000.

Jo Barnett, Executive Director at Virgin Money Giving said:

“I’m delighted Virgin Money Giving has once again smashed all previous fundraising totals for those taking part in the Prudential RideLondon event. Donations continue to come in and the cyclists can rest assured that more of their hard won donations will reach their selected good causes because of our low fees and not-for-profit model.”

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of Prudential RideLondon added: