Fundraising Regulator looks at adding online fundraising platforms to Code in new consultation

The Fundraising Regulator has today (31 January) launched a three-part consultation on the Code of Fundraising Practice that aims to improve standards in relation to online fundraising platforms, complaints handling and the TPS Assured Certification.

The Fundraising Regulator‘s consultation has two separate timescales. Parts A and B of the consultation ask for feedback on specific issues raised by the sector in relation to complaints handling and the TPS Assured Certification. The deadline for response on these is 28 February 2018.

Part C proposes to introduce a new section to the Code for online fundraising platforms and aims to ensure that platforms provide adequate and clear good practice guidance to individuals setting up a fundraising page on their sites. It also aims to ensure relevant platforms follow the legal requirements set out within the recently introduced Payment Services Regulation 2017. The deadline for response here is 14 March 2018.

The proposed new sector on online fundraising platforms comes as a result of engagement between the Fundraising Regulator, fundraising platforms, and the Financial Conduct Authority. According to the Regulator, all three parties have recognised that there is now a need for regulation in this area as a result of a sharp rise in the use of fundraising platforms over the past few years by members of the public wanting to raise money for causes they care about.

The consultation document can be found here.

