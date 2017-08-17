Wonderful.org launches Wonderful Week to encourage more fundraising

New fundraising platform Wonderful.org, has launched its inaugural Wonderful Week: a week focused on fundraising that will take run from the 2nd-10th September to help individuals raise money for their favourite charities.

Wonderful.org‘s Wonderful Week encourages people to sign up on the fundraising platform and create a page for their own fundraising event, or join an existing event and fundraise for their chosen charity through that. Fundraisers and charities can sign up by clicking the ‘Add My Charity’ button on the site.

Events on the site so far include The Swan Cycle II in Worcestershire on 9th September, the Dart 10k swim on 9th and 10th September, and the Marlow Red Kite cycle ride on 3rd September.

Wonderful.org was launched earlier this year by businessman Kieron James, to help increase the amount of money that charities receive through fundraising platforms. It asks corporate sponsors to meet the 7% costs, rather than charities or fundraisers, guaranteeing that 100% of sponsor donations, plus all Gift Aid, reaches the intended recipients.

Footballing legend Phil Neville, Julie Neville and their two children will be leading the challenge. The family has pledged to cover 100 miles through swimming, cycling and running to raise money for The Good Life Orphanage.

Julie Neville said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to do something wonderful for The Good Life Orphanage by taking part as a family in the inaugural Wonderful Week, keeping us fit and raising some much-needed funds.”

Phil Neville added:

“We’d like to encourage others to join us in this fundraising initiative and do something wonderful for a charity close to their own hearts.”

