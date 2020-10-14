Wonderful.org to reopen fundraising platform & launch additional service

Wonderful.org, which was forced to close its doors in March, is reopening its fee-free fundraising platform, and launching a new service.

Wonderful.org closed when the pandemic saw demand for telephone conferencing services soar, meaning that the voluntary staff that maintained the platform and had been seconded to it by telephone conferencing service WHYPAY?, had to stop working and go back to their jobs.

Previously, corporate sponsors had covered transaction fees, making Wonderful.org’s fundraising platform free for charities to use. Now, Wonderful.org has secured an open banking partnership with payment provider Citizen, which will enable it to relaunch and again offer a fundraising platform, with WHYPAY? taking over as its corporate sponsor and covering Citizen’s transaction fees.

As a result, Wonderful.org’s platform will once more be available for event-style fundraising, and fee-free with charities receiving 100% of donations.

Additionally, it is launching the Wonderful Payments service for other fundraising. This will also work with Citizen with payments made directly from the donor’s bank account to the charity account and Citizen charging a flat-rate charge of 10p per transaction. To use this service, charities need to register with Wonderful and add its Donate button to their website.

It has already started processing donations for Cost of Cancer, which provides financial support for people undergoing treatments for the illness.

Wonderful.org founder Kieron James, who also talks through the last few months for Wonderful.org in an interview featured on its website, said: