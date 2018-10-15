JustGiving removes platform fees for crowdfunding, major incident & disaster campaigns

JustGiving has today (15 October) announced key changes to its fee structure that will see platform fees no longer charged for its Crowdfunding product, or for major incident and disaster campaigns.

The changes mean that users of its Crowdfunding platform will now pay only a third-party processing fee on card payments. Users will be given the option of making a contribution to support the operation of the platform instead.

JustGiving is also removing all platform fees charged on campaigns in response to major incidents, such as acts of terrorism or major disasters in the UK.

Changes to crowdfunding will take effect immediately, with changes to major incidents being implemented in the coming weeks. With immediate effect, card processing fees for crowdfunding will be set at 2.9 percent plus 25p.

JustGiving has also announced that it is to consult with charity partners on its approach to Gift Aid.

Jerry Needel, JustGiving President, said:

“We are very proud to announce that from today, people using JustGiving can crowdfund for free. These changes mean our users can raise money for personal causes, using our technology, all without paying a platform fee. “Following feedback from our amazing community of fundraisers, we are also announcing that JustGiving will now be free to use following major incidents; including acts of terrorism, catastrophes or natural disasters. We know people want to help those affected as quickly as possible after these events and we want to do everything we can to support that.”

Peter Lewis, CEO at the Institute of Fundraising said:

“We welcome today’s announcement from JustGiving. We are pleased to see JustGiving continuing to develop its model and responding proactively to enable donors’ money to go even further, especially at times of major incidents.”

Since its launch in 2001, 24 million JustGiving users have donated £3.5 billion for charitable and personal causes. In April this year, JustGiving introduced Donation Boost for charities, which gives donors the option of adding 5% on top of their donation to covers the fee JustGiving usually deducts from donations. This has reduced charities’ costs by 70% according to JustGiving.