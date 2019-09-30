Weird Fish provides in-store birdsong for RSPB’s Let Nature Sing Day

Shoppers at casual clothing brand Weird Fish will be treated to the sound of birdsong as part of the company’s support for the RSPB on its Let Nature Sing Day next month.

Weird Fish will be adding a short birdsong track to its playlist with help from its music providers, Imagesound. The birdsong will be broadcast in all 15 Weird Fish stores across the country and played once every 30 minutes.

Let Nature Sing Day takes place on Thursday 17 October. The campaign highlights the fact that there are 40 million fewer birds in the UK than there were 40 years ago.

On this day the RSPB is partnering with retailers, attractions, hospitals and travel hubs across the UK to bring the sounds of nature to people in unexpected places in order to highlight nature’s crisis.

‘Uplifting and inspiring sounds’

John Stockton, managing director at Weird Fish, said: “We’re looking forward to supporting the RSPB to bring the uplifting and inspiring sounds of the natural world out of the woods and fields and into our stores for ‘Let Nature Sing Day.’

He explained how birdsong fitted with new developments at its shops, saying: “We are currently undergoing a series of store revamps where the new design is made to feel like the outdoors is brought inside, with elements of greenery splashed throughout. With this in mind, the charity’s campaign is the perfect fit for us – to remind our customers of the deep connection we all have with nature.”

Past support for RSPB

Weird Fish has supported the RSPB since January 2015. Since then it has raised over £100,000 for the conservation charity through the sale of limited-edition T-shirts, with £5 from the sale of each shirt (typically sold at £20) being donated.

Rosemary Hamilton of Imagesound commented: “At Imagesound we work hard to provide some of the most popular brands in the world with sound but there is no sound greater than the natural world and that’s why we are proud to support the RSPB’s ‘Let Nature Sing Day.’”

You can follow the RSPB and its supporters’ activities on October 17 with the hashtag #LetNatureSingDay or visit the Let Nature Sing campaign website.