Harrods & NSPCC designer charity pop up opens for second year

Harrods has opened its Fashion Re-Told charity pop-up shop for a second year this month, once again raising funds for NSPCC.

Between 2 May and 2 June, Harrods is hosting the pop up of designer brands, in a retail space donated by Howard de Walden Estates in Marylebone.

The pop-up space has been designed and created by Harrods and is inspired by an English summer garden. The store features a floral entrance designed by luxury florist Flowerbx and scented by NSPCC supporter Jo Malone London.

Fashion Re-told is staffed by Harrods and NSPCC volunteers, and sells curated edit of new and preloved designer womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories donated by brands such as Stella McCartney, Chloé, Self-portrait, Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren.

The shop will also host pop-up events, talks and workshops for members of the public. Proceeds from this year’s Fashion Re-Told will go towards the NSPCC’s work in the capital, helping to fund Childline, Speak Out, Stay Safe, school assemblies and NSPCC service centres. Last year’s inaugural Fashion Re-Told in Sloane Street raised over £110,000 for the NSPCC. It is Harrods’ long-standing charity partner; together they have already raised approximately £800,000 to help fund the charity’s services in London.

Michael Ward, Managing Director of Harrods, said:

“Harrods is synonymous with luxury retail, and our employees are the industry leaders in designing and delivering the most luxurious shopping experiences for our customers.” “With Fashion Re-Told, our ambition is to change the public’s perception of charitable shopping by offering a Harrods-level of service, product range and shopping experience. We want Fashion Re-Told customers to leave not only knowing that they have raised money for a hugely important cause, but also having bought a luxury item and experienced a truly unique shopping experience.”

Peter Wanless, NSPCC Chief Executive, said: