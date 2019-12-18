Deliveroo supports midwives with first ever Christmas ad & fundraising pledge

Deliveroo is supporting midwives this Christmas with its first ever Christmas advert, and a pledge to raise at least £100,000 for University College London Hospital midwives.

Deliveroo created its ad ‘For The Midwives’ to highlight the work of the 20,000 midwives up and down the country who, it says, provide the best ever delivery service.

For every delivery Deliveroo itself makes throughout December, it is making a donation to UCLH midwives because, the advert says, it is proud to be the second best delivery service in the country and wants to give back during this special time of year.

The money it raises will be a combination of a donation from the company and fundraising from customers. Those visiting the Deliveroo app in December will also able to make a donation by visiting the ‘For the Midwives’ restaurant here.

@uclh midwives work 24/7 365 days a year bringing babies into the world. This year's @Deliveroo Christmas campaign Second Best Delivery Service will raise £ to support our midwives. Thank you Katy, our maternity team and the families featured in this lovely film #HappyChristmas pic.twitter.com/mnM0QcA6bL — UCLH Charity (@UCLHCharity) December 17, 2019

Its film stars a real midwife named Katy, aged 26, on a normal working day and talking about her job and the sacrifices she and others make to deliver the most magical of gifts: a child.

Katy, a midwife from University College London Hospital (UCLH), said:

“It takes a lot of training and a lot of hard work to become a midwife, it’s a calling, a way of life rather than just a job. It’s been incredible to see just how much this glimpse into the day-to-day of a midwife has resonated with the British public. It’s a special time to be part of. What’s better than helping a new family on Christmas Day.”

Will Shu, Founder and CEO at Deliveroo said: