Itison us expands to Manchester

Scottish online marketing company itison has launched its charity initiative itison us in Manchester.
itison us matchmakes local charities with businesses on itison to give them experiences such as nights away, dinners, and family days out. Charities can then use these vouchers to provide respite for the people they support, to their volunteers, or to fundraise.
Since launching in Scotland earlier this year, itison us has so far donated over 3,000 experiences, working with different charities each month.
In Manchester, itison us is supporting three local charities in the first month: Once Upon a Smile, Lifeshare and Cyril Flint, with a plan to continue rolling out to other cities shortly.
Charities can apply to itison us at www.itison.com/us.
Oli Norman, CEO at itison said:
“Our goal is to create major impact in each of the cities we live and work in. itison us will ensure thousands of people across Manchester get additional support and the ability to enjoy amazing experiences that put a smile on their face. When you think about charity you don’t often think about the power of respite or giving a smile, that’s exactly what itison us does.
“itison members don’t need to do anything – we’re not only going to donate if you buy something or ask you to pay anything at all. We’re not doing this to increase sales, we’re doing it because we can.”
