Itison us expands to Manchester

Scottish online marketing company itison has launched its charity initiative itison us in Manchester.

itison us matchmakes local charities with businesses on itison to give them experiences such as nights away, dinners, and family days out. Charities can then use these vouchers to provide respite for the people they support, to their volunteers, or to fundraise.

Since launching in Scotland earlier this year, itison us has so far donated over 3,000 experiences, working with different charities each month.

In Manchester, itison us is supporting three local charities in the first month: Once Upon a Smile, Lifeshare and Cyril Flint, with a plan to continue rolling out to other cities shortly.

Charities can apply to itison us at www.itison.com/us.

Oli Norman, CEO at itison said: