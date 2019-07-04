Itison us donates over 1,000 experiences to local charities in first month

Daily deals service and online marketing company itison has supported six local charities and donated over 1,000 experiences in the first month of its itison us initiative.

It is now expanding itison us to include Edinburgh. itison us launched in May in Glasgow and matchmakes local charities with businesses on itison to give them experiences such as a night away, dinners or family days out. Charities can then use these vouchers to provide respite for the people they support, to give their volunteers or to fundraise.

In the first month, itison us donated experiences included family tickets to Loch Lomond Faerie Trail; overnight stays including dinner and spa access at Norton House Hotel and tickets to Little Miss Sunshine at the King’s Theatre.

Now expanding to Edinburgh, itison us will support three local charities in the first month: Midlothian Sure Start, Edinburgh Young Carers and Grassmarket Community Project with a plan to continue to roll out across other cities shortly.

As well as donating vouchers, itison us will be putting the spotlight on the charities it supports to raise awareness of their work.

Oli Norman (pictured), CEO at itison said: