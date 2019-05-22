Cancer Research UK Wins Sixth Morgan Stanley UK Strategy Challenge

A team from Cancer Research UK has won the sixth annual Morgan Stanley UK Strategy Challenge.

The Morgan Stanley UK Strategy Challenge launched in 2009 and pairs teams of the firm’s professionals with non-profit organisations in London for eight weeks to provide pro bono strategic advice on issues affecting the charities such as geographic expansion, growth plans, and cost efficiency. Overall with this year’s challenge, Morgan Stanley donated 3,400 pro bono hours in advisory services.

The 2019 UK participants also included Action Aid, Sue Ryder, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Variety, with the Strategy Challenge also taking place in the US with a further nine charities.

The Morgan Stanley team working with Cancer Research UK developed an effective business model to help build and diversify their income streams, with the charity chosen as the winner when the teams presented their final strategic programmes to judges at Morgan Stanley’s London headquarters.

Clare Woodman, Head of EMEA at Morgan Stanley said:

“We are extremely proud of all the Morgan Stanley teams who demonstrated their commitment to this pro bono initiative. The Strategy Challenge leverages the diverse perspectives and business expertise of our employees to develop innovative solutions for charities so they can continue their vital work in creating tangible change in our local communities.”

Dulcie Ireland, Senior Innovation Manager at Cancer Research UK said:

“The Morgan Stanley team continuously impressed us with their dedication, commitment and passion for the challenge. They brought a fresh perspective and identified an exciting new area of work for Cancer Research UK. “Throughout the challenge, the team never lost sight of the end goal: raising money to continue our life-saving research to beat cancer. Their work will help us achieve our vision of bringing forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

Main image: the winning team.