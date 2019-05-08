New itison initiative to help charities provide respite to people in need

Daily deals service and online marketing company itison has launched a new charity initiative, itison us, which aims to help charities provide people with much needed respite through the giving of experiences.

Each month itison us will matchmake local charities with businesses on itison to give them experiences such as a night away dinners, and family days out. Charities can then use these vouchers to provide respite for the people they support, the volunteers giving their time to the charity or to fundraise. itison will also absorb all admin costs and labour with the aim of making it simpler for businesses and charities to get involved.

itison us will launch initially in Glasgow, supporting three local charities in the first month: Home Start Glasgow North; The Haven Centre Blantyre and The Coming Home Centre with a plan to roll out across other cities shortly.

#Glasgow! Tomorrow we're launching something huge to give smiles to the people who need it most 💌 Keep your eyes peeled for our big announcement! pic.twitter.com/bO1EBVxe8i — itison.com (@itisoncom) May 7, 2019

With 1.5 million members across the UK, itison hopes that sharing its platform will also put the spotlight on these small, local charities and raise awareness of the work they do.

The company has previously raised over £2million for Social Bite, which supports the homeless.

Oli Norman, CEO at itison said: