Now UK charities can use Instagram donation stickers

Instagram has extended its Stories donation function to UK charities. Now people in the UK can raise money for a charity through Instagram Stories, with the launch of the new donation sticker.

The donation function was, as usual, first made available to US nonprofits in May, after initial reports emerged in February.

The donation sticker on Instagram Stories is available to both charities and their supporters to create a 24-hour fundraising campaign on Instagram. Stories on Instagram are themselves temporary, available only for 24 hours before they disappear.

Instagram, part of Facebook, states that “100% of the money raised goes to the nonprofits supported”.

The Instagram donation sticker builds on the technology that was created for Facebook’s donate features, including the ability to add a donate button to posts, Facebook Live videos and nonprofit pages.

Aibhinn Kelleher, Strategic Partnerships Manager, Social Impact team at Facebook EMEA, said:

“All over the world people are using Instagram to raise awareness of the causes that matter to them. Now with donation stickers for Instagram Stories, people have a really easy way to support these causes, while also directly raising money. “As well as helping organisations reach new audiences, with 100% of all money raised going straight to the organisation, the Instagram donation sticker should be a valuable tool for the charity sector. We can’t wait to see the creative ways that people use Instagram to support the causes they care about.”

How individuals can use the donations sticker

• In Instagram, tap your profile image or swipe to your camera to start your story.

• Select or take a photo or video .

• Tap the smiley face sticker icon in the top right.

• Choose the Donation Sticker.

• Select a charity

• Type the name of your fundraising campaign.

• Tap Send to.

• Tap Share next to Your Story.

You can do this multiple times to build your story.



How to set up as a charity

Charities wishing to fundraise or receive donations via Instagram first need to register with Facebook to use its charitable giving tools to ensure that it is eligible.

Sign up for Facebook Charitable Giving Tools. To use the donation sticker nonprofits must be approved to accept Facebook Payments. Sign up here. Link your Instagram profile to your organisation’s Facebook Page. Convert your Instagram profile to a Business Profile.

First charities

Some of the first UK charities to benefit are being promoted throughout today by various celebrities on Instagram, including:

• Fearne Cotton (@fearnecotton) with CoppaFeel! (@coppafeelpeople)

• I Weigh (@i_weigh) and Munroe Bergdorf (@munroebergdorf) with Mermaids UK (@mermaidsgender)

• Tom Daley (@tomdaley) with The Brain Tumour Charity (@thebraintumorcharity)

• Chessie King (@chessiekingg) with The Cybersmile Foundation (@cybersmilefoundation)

• Jim Chapman (@jimchapman) with WWF UK (@wwf_uk)

• Zoe Sugg (@zoesugg) with Mind (@mindcharity)

Here are some examples from charities:

Great for @BCCare to be a launch partner for @instagram Donate in Europe this morning! Head to Instagram and add a donation sticker to your Stories today pic.twitter.com/yvYHyTg05s — Dan Papworth Smyth (@dansmythphoto) July 30, 2019

This is great – @TheBHF launching Instagram donation stickers with Instagram 👏 pic.twitter.com/cjTCIrfGZk — Joe Freeman (@JosephFreeman) July 30, 2019

Instagram have launched their donation sticker in the UK! We're so excited that @wwf_uk is a launch partner. Here's my blog on what it's all about. 🐼 #InstagramDonate https://t.co/eha0axN3XN — Nicola Gee (@NicolaGeeTweets) July 30, 2019

Exciting news this #CharityTuesday as Instagram Donate launches in the UK! Check out @TheBHF Stories 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/SQJQf8j697 — GivePanel (@givepanel) July 30, 2019

I am a nerd. I like that you can customise the text. And add emoji. 🕊️ Go take a look https://t.co/YfsfKlGlor #InstagramDonate pic.twitter.com/Mme6QAOcFh — Paul de Gregorio (@pauldegregorio) July 30, 2019

Follow UK Fundraising on Instagram

You can follow UK Fundraising and explore our Stories on Instagram.