Facebook launches Instagram donation stickers in US

Facebook is now letting people in the US fundraise for non-profits on Instagram’s Stories feature with the launch of its donation sticker.

To take advantage of the donation sticker, non-profits must ensure they are set up to allow people to fundraise for them. This means signing up for Facebook’s Charitable Giving tools, linking their Instagram and Facebook profiles, and switching their Instagram profile to a Business Profile.

The next step is to create a donation sticker, and this can be done by taking or uploading a photo, tapping the sticker icon, then selecting ‘donation sticker’, the organisation it is for, and customising it using Stories creative tools.

Charities can then let supporters know that there is a sticker available for them to use in Stories, should they wish to raise money for them. Charities can also share other images and video with supporters to encourage them to create their own fundraising story to use with the sticker, although they will have to remember that Instagram Stories take place on a vertical screen.

More information is available from Facebook. The feature is not available outside of the US but as with Facebook’s previous fundraising tools, can be expected to launch here at a future date.