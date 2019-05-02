Facebook launches Instagram donation stickers in US

Facebook is now letting people in the US fundraise for non-profits on Instagram’s Stories feature with the launch of its donation sticker.
To take advantage of the donation sticker, non-profits must ensure they are set up to allow people to fundraise for them. This means signing up for Facebook’s Charitable Giving tools, linking their Instagram and Facebook profiles, and switching their Instagram profile to a Business Profile.
View this post on Instagram
We have some exciting news! As a supporter of @bigheartsbigdogs you can now use a sticker in Instagram Stories to fundraise for us. The Instagram donation sticker lets you tell the story of why you support us and fundraise. This may we are asking our supporters to use the new Instagram Donation Sticker to help us raise money for medical expenses for our foster dogs. As a supporter of BHBD you can help us raise awareness and fundraise to help us continue to save the abandoned, mistreated and neglected animals. Every $ raised goes directly to our dogs! ✔️Create an Instagram Story ✔️Add a donation sticker ✔️Share with your friends Thank you for your support! Big Hearts for Big Dogs #recuedogsofinstagram #southfloridadogs #adoptdontshop #dontshopadopt #bigheartsbigdogs #donationsticker #fundraiser
The next step is to create a donation sticker, and this can be done by taking or uploading a photo, tapping the sticker icon, then selecting ‘donation sticker’, the organisation it is for, and customising it using Stories creative tools.
Charities can then let supporters know that there is a sticker available for them to use in Stories, should they wish to raise money for them. Charities can also share other images and video with supporters to encourage them to create their own fundraising story to use with the sticker, although they will have to remember that Instagram Stories take place on a vertical screen.
View this post on Instagram
📣 UPDATE!! 📣 . . Instagram now brings the ability for Angela’s House 🏠 and our supporters to fundraise 💰 using the donation sticker in Instagram Stories!📖 . . Help support our kids’ 𝐸𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓎𝒹𝒶𝓎 𝒲𝒾𝓈𝒽𝑒𝓈 🌟 ⭐️ 💫 by using the donation tool in your Instagram story!💙👶👧🧒 . . . . . #donationsticker #instagramstory #EverydayWishes #fundraiser #createyourownfundraiser #ahli #angelashouseli #medicallyfragile #chronicallyill #littleheros #charity #longisland #newyork #littlemiracles #breakingstereotypes #beatingtheodds #goingagainstthegrain #donate #support #longislandershelpinglongislanders #disability #differentabilies #themighty #sufferingthesilence #notalldisabilitiesarevisible #nonprofits #dontsufferalone
More information is available from Facebook. The feature is not available outside of the US but as with Facebook’s previous fundraising tools, can be expected to launch here at a future date.
