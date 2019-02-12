Donation feature planned for Instagram

Instagram is to get its own donation feature later this year, Facebook has announced.

The news was revealed at The Facebook Communities Summit at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California on 7 February, as well as in a post by Ime Archibong, VP of Product Partnerships.

In the announcement, Facebook said it would introduce a donation sticker in Instagram Stories later this year to let people to support non-profits through the app. The Stories feature lets people post video or images for 24 hours before they disappear.

The move follows the 2015 debut of fundraising features on Facebook. Last November, it announced that people had raised over $1 billion for non-profits and personal causes with the Charitable Giving tools since their US launch. The tools launched in the UK in 2017.

In his post, Archibong said: