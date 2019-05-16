Agencies unite to solve charity briefs in a day with return of Hack for Good

Hack for Good is back this Friday, bringing together agencies from the South of England to answer briefs from charities including the Mental Health Foundation and YMCA.

Studio Republic’s Hack for Good offers charities over £100,000 of digital agency resource free of charge, with agencies involved including Etch, Rareloop, The Idea Bureau, and Steadfast alongside Studio Republic.

With Hack for Good 2019 falling during Mental Health Awareness Week, the five hacking teams will be working to solve a problem faced by mental health charities, mental health services, or to support people with their mental health and well-being, with briefs following the theme of body image.

The tech solutions created during the day will be used as working prototypes or proofs of concept to help the charities involved seek funding for further investment. All the technology created will be released as Open Source projects, so any charity or similar organisation can benefit.

The call for charities went out in March, and five charities: the Mental Health Foundation, YMCA, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, The Children’s Society, and Fixers have submitted briefs. The participating agencies have one day to create digital solutions in response.

Chris Todhunter, Founder and Director at Studio Republic said: