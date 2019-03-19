Charities sought for annual Studio Republic hack day

Studio Republic is seeking charities to participate in its annual charity hack day on Friday 17 May.

The event is in support of Mental Health Awareness Week. Hack for Good will bring together the South of England’s tech agency talent to form five teams. In one day, these teams will create digital solutions in response to five charity briefs free of charge. One team has already been allocated a brief from Fixers, a nationwide youth empowerment charity, so there is room for four more charities of any size to benefit from the free tech expertise.

Hack for Good offers charities over £100,000 of digital agency resource free of charge. Agencies involved in the initiative alongside Studio Republic include Etch, and Rareloop. The Idea Bureau, and Steadfast, The tech solutions created during the day will be used as working prototypes or proofs of concept to help the charities involved seek funding for further investment.

The event supports Mental Health Awareness Week, so Studio Republic is looking for charities to submit briefs which relate to this year’s campaign theme of body image, and for which they require a digital solution. If the issue can be resolved by a digital solution, it will be considered by a hack day team.

As it is a charity focused hack day, all the technology created will be released as Open Source projects, so any charity or similar organisation can benefit. Charities may also submit their issues to Studio Republic with no fee.

To support the agency teams, Studio Republic is also looking for students from local universities. The five winning students will join the agency teams for the day.

Chris Todhunter, Founder and Director at Studio Republic said: