Digital agency to run charity-themed hack day

Digital agency Studio Republic is running a hack day on 10 August, to create something for social good.

The Hack for Good day will bring together creatives, developers, designers, and makers, including local design and technology agencies to make something worthwhile in one day. The University of Winchester will be entering a student team, while local agencies will also be taking part in Hack for Good. Members of The Bot Platform, Hinge and Rareloop will be sending teams to design, build and create something in just one day.

Studio Republic is introducing a theme for the day, inviting the public to vote for one of four options, all based on creating something for social good. They are: ‘improve charity impact demonstration’, ‘global water issues’, ‘online accessibility’ and ‘digital homelessness services’.

Studio Republic Director Chris Todhunter said:

“It’ll be great to get some of the local creative industry together for a day and make something for the greater good. At Studio Republic we’re all about being creative for good, so to get other agencies involved in this idea has been a goal of ours for a while now. A hack day is the perfect opportunity for this. We’re all really excited to see what we can come up with in only a few hours.”

In the next few weeks, Studio Republic will announce the winning theme, giving teams time to start thinking of what they could make on the day, while progress can be followed on social media using the hashtag #HackForGood.