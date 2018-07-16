Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Digital agency to run charity-themed hack day

Posted by on 16 July 2018 in News
0 Comments
Digital agency to run charity-themed hack day

agency Studio Republic is running a hack day on 10 August, to create something for social good.

The Hack for Good day will bring together creatives, developers, designers, and makers, including local design and agencies to make something worthwhile in one day. The University of Winchester will be entering a student team, while local agencies will also be taking part in Hack for Good. Members of The Bot Platform, Hinge and Rareloop will be sending teams to design, build and create something in just one day.

 

Hack for Good

 

Studio Republic is introducing a theme for the day, inviting the public to vote for one of four options, all based on creating something for social good. They are: ‘improve charity impact demonstration’, ‘global water issues’, ‘online accessibility’ and ‘digital homelessness services’.

Studio Republic Director Chris Todhunter said:

“It’ll be great to get some of the local creative industry together for a day and make something for the greater good. At Studio Republic we’re all about being creative for good, so to get other agencies involved in this idea has been a goal of ours for a while now. A hack day is the perfect opportunity for this. We’re all really excited to see what we can come up with in only a few hours.”

In the next few weeks, Studio Republic will announce the winning theme, giving teams time to start thinking of what they could make on the day, while progress can be followed on social media using the hashtag #HackForGood.

 

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />