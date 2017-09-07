Inclusive digital annual report created for Restoration Trust

Student software developers mentored by volunteers from Google have helped create an inclusive digital annual report for mental health charity Restoration Trust.

The Restoration Trust collaborated with digital storytelling agency Muddle Up and social enterprise futureCodersSE to create A Year of People Doing and Making. The report uses audio and an immersive digital experience to speak to a wide-ranging audience, with the aim of also making it a long-term asset for the Restoration Trust. The charity supports people in engaging with heritage and culture to help their mental health, with projects including ones at Stonehenge (main image), Norfolk Record Office and Norwich Arts Centre co-produced with participants. Audio interviews with these participants play throughout the report to give them a voice.

GoogleServe volunteers and Space Between mentored the student software developers at futureCodersSE, who gained work experience through the project. They created a web-based, digital interface that uses browser-based programming as well as photo galleries, audio playlists, video and evolving graphics. Two students, Anthony Funai and Jamie Knott, worked on the software project from start to finish, and took part in Agile project planning, team-based code development and review, and employed various testing methods, including unit and regression testing.

Karen Scott, Founder and Director of futureCodersSE said:

“The Restoration Trust challenged us to be as inclusive as possible with the report design. Audio meant that we could tackle participants’ concerns that people with mental health problems aren’t listened to. Through futureCodersSE we worked directly with students Anthony and Jamie, who contributed their ideas to the design and user interface.”

