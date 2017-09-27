Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Friends of the Earth offers new rent-free residency for start-up

Friends of the Earth is again inviting start-ups to pitch for a six-month free residency at its London offices.

Four start-ups will pitch their business plans this Thursday (28 September): Crowd.Science, Library of Things, IRIS. Drone Technologies, and Repairly, with Friends of the Earth inviting people to join them for evening to hear the pitches and network over pizza and beer.

The evening starts at 5.30 with pitches at 6.10, followed by networking and the announcement of the panel’s decision. Earlier this year, Makerble, which tracks the impact of charities, social enterprises and companies, and Tythe, which helps people proactively invest in causes they care about, won a six-month residency each. The residency started in March and also gave the start-ups access to FoE’s internal training and networking events.

The shortlisted finalists were chosen based on three criteria: their potential for success on, innovation, and on their alignment with Friends of the Earth’s core values. As well to help start-ups, Friends of the Earth set up the scheme as a way of exposing its staff and volunteers to new ideas and ways of working to improve their literacy, and to establish relationships in the tech community and explore opportunities to make the residency scheme an income generation project in the long run.

 

