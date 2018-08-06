First episode of GivePenny’s Connected Giving Show airs

‘Connected giving’ platform GivePenny has broadcast the first episode of its live ‘Connected Giving Show’, a 45-minute magazine programme highlighting charity fundraising successes and news.

Hosts Lee Clark, ‘Chief FunRaiser’ of GivePenny, and David Organ presented the programme, which was live-streamed simultaneously on Disruptive.live, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and Facebook Live.

The inaugural show featured special guest Josh Llewelyn-Jones of CF Warriors.

UK Fundraising is featured throughout the programme, as GivePenny shares selected news stories from the site, and discusses some of the fundraising ideas and opportunities these raise, particularly in the area of events and ‘connected giving’.

The show is interactive with viewers able to contribute their views and feedback via Twitter or Facebook.