First episode of GivePenny’s Connected Giving Show airs

‘Connected giving’ platform GivePenny has broadcast the first episode of its live ‘Connected Giving Show’, a 45-minute magazine programme highlighting charity fundraising successes and news.
Hosts Lee Clark, ‘Chief FunRaiser’ of GivePenny, and David Organ presented the programme, which was live-streamed simultaneously on Disruptive.live, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and Facebook Live.
The inaugural show featured special guest Josh Llewelyn-Jones of CF Warriors.
UK Fundraising is featured throughout the programme, as GivePenny shares selected news stories from the site, and discusses some of the fundraising ideas and opportunities these raise, particularly in the area of events and ‘connected giving’.
The show is interactive with viewers able to contribute their views and feedback via Twitter or Facebook.
“After we live-streamed this first show, we had great feedback from both members of the public and from causes we work with on a day to day basis at GivePenny. I suspect we’ll build more episodes of the Connected Giving Show into a series and welcome any charities interested in getting involved or being on the show as guests to get in touch! I see us also working with charities to create their own broadcasts in the future, which would be really cool.”
