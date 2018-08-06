Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

First episode of GivePenny’s Connected Giving Show airs

Posted by on 6 August 2018 in News
0 Comments
First episode of GivePenny’s Connected Giving Show airs

’ platform GivePenny has broadcast the first episode of its ‘Connected Giving Show’, a 45-minute magazine programme highlighting charity fundraising successes and news.

Hosts Lee Clark, ‘Chief FunRaiser’ of GivePenny, and David Organ presented the programme, which was live-streamed simultaneously on Disruptive.live, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and Facebook Live.

The inaugural show featured special guest Josh Llewelyn-Jones of CF Warriors.

SEE ALSO: IFC launches weekly Fundraising TV (26 June 2017)

UK Fundraising is featured throughout the programme, as GivePenny shares selected news stories from the site, and discusses some of the fundraising ideas and opportunities these raise, particularly in the area of events and ‘connected giving’.

The show is interactive with viewers able to contribute their views and feedback via Twitter or Facebook.

Lee Clark told UK Fundraising why he started the Connected Giving Show. He said: “If you actively hunt for it, so many positive things happen in and around the charity sector that deserve more attention. The GivePenny Connected Giving Show is all about connecting good causes and great stories with the public in a relaxed, (hopefully entertaining) way.
 
“After we live-streamed this first show, we had great feedback from both members of the public and from causes we work with on a day to day basis at GivePenny. I suspect we’ll build more episodes of the Connected Giving Show into a series and welcome any charities interested in getting involved or being on the show as guests to get in touch! I see us also working with charities to create their own broadcasts in the future, which would be really cool.”

 

Tags:, , , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />