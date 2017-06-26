IFC launches weekly Fundraising TV

Fundraising TV is a new weekly video magazine show from the International Fundraising Consultancy.

Broadcast every Wednesday on YouTube, it will bring news, information and interviews from the world of fundraising. Each edition will be presented by Norma Johnston, charity management and communications consultant.

Its first programme aired last week and focused on major donor fundraising. It includes a case study from Sarah Gray who cultivated major donors for a successful capital appeal for the National Army Museum. It also features a how-to section on developing fundraising techniques, together with a news round-up.

John Baguley, CEO of the International Fundraising Consultancy Group, says that Fundraising TV is designed to inform fundraisers and share practices at the forefront of successful fundraising in the UK. Baguley’s long fundraising experience was recognised at last year’s National Fundraising Awards when he received the Lifetime Contribution Award.

Fundraising TV will also broadcast live from the Fundraising Convention next week in July.

Subscribe for updates

You can subscribe to IFC’s YouTube channel to make sure you don’t miss an episode.

If you have a successful fundraising campaign that you’d like featured on Fundraising TV, email Christina Cullen.

435 total views, 57 views today