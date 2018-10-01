Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Episode 2 of The Connected Giving Show airs today

Today will see the second episode of The Show broadcast live. Created by ‘’ specialists , the show is one of the first fundraising-specific video channels.

The show host is once again Lee Clark, ‘Founder, Chief Everything Officer and Idea Ninja’ of GivePenny. You can tune it at 4pm today to watch him talk about the Imagine Dragons and Angry Birds collaboration for the Tyler Robinson Foundation.

GivePenny is focused on linking the many creative and fun activities that people across the country already engage in to fundraising. The initial focus is on online but they are already expanding to include sporting activities like running, hence their integration with activity app Strava

 

Guests this week

This episode’s guests are Sara Johnson, Fundraising Manager – Macmillan Birmingham, the Black Country and Staffordshire, and Cheryl Attwood, volunteer for Macmillan Birmingham, the Black Country and Staffordshire.  They will be talking with Lee about The Macbrum Campaign.

 

 

Fundraising news

The Connected Giving Show will feature fundraising news throughout the show, and examples of novel or particularly successful campaigns. For example, Anne Howell, complementary therapist at the Mary Stevens Hospice in Dudley recently joined the charity’s CEO (as he marked his 65th birthday) cycling from Lands end to John O’Groats to raise funds for the charity.

In addition the Connected Giving Show will feature some of the latest news exclusively from UK Fundraising, including our coverage of older people getting inked for charity.

 

Watch The Connected Giving Show

The Connected Giving Show will be streamed at 4pm via GivePenny’s Twitch channel, Facebook page, and Twitter account. If you can’t watch it live it will the recording will be available on each of those channels.

Or watch it here live from 4pm:

 

Watch live video from givepennyuk on www.twitch.tv

 

 

 

