Business leaders to run ‘real-time problem solving’ sessions to help charities succeed

Making A Difference Through Analytics is hosting a new kind of event next month, designed to pilot “real-time problem solving” for charities by business leaders.

Empowering Charities to Succeed is a two-hour event on 3 July at Barclays in Canary Wharf, London.

Business leaders will give short presentations and then participants, including charity staff, will then take part in intensive problem-solving sessions.

The speakers are:

Elisabetta Osta, MD Barclays & Visiting Fellow at Cambridge

Barclays & Visiting Fellow at Cambridge Tristan Lovering, MBE , Former Head of Intelligence at Royal Navy

, Former Head of Intelligence at Royal Navy Sarah Rogerson , Senior Manager at Cambridge Assessment English, University of Cambridge

, Senior Manager at Cambridge Assessment English, University of Cambridge Ritchie Mehta , CEO Learn Et Al

, CEO Learn Et Al Tom Lawrie & Florian Pouchet, Consultants, Wavestone

The problem-solving session topics were all suggested by charity leaders. They are:

How to benefit from the corporate sector & partnership with academia

Using data & insights more effectively for better fundraising & operations

Psychological resilience – helping leaders make better decisions during testing times (hear stories of how soldiers have to respond and make decisions

How can charities embrace frugal innovation and succeed

What does GDPR mean for charities

During these intensive sessions, the business leaders will attempt “to solve some of the big challenges real time in small groups and provide bespoke support post the event”.

The event concludes with a networking session and drinks.

MADTA

Making A Difference Through Analytics is a charity created by Nandu Govindankutty and John Conway.

It organises data hackathons, runs deep dive strategy sessions, optimises fundraising activities, and coaches CEOs of charities using the intellectual capital in the corporate sector.

Their third annual Charity Data Hackathon was held last month.

Empowering Charities to Succeed takes place from 4-6pm on 3 July at Canary Wharf.

If you wish to attend the event contact nandu.govindankutty@barclays.com and include any dietary preferences.