Professor Green & Ade Adepitan in mental health awareness campaign

Posted by on 1 February 2018 in News
Lloyds Bank and UK are hoping to get more people talking about their with the launch of a campaign on Channel 4 today (1 February), to coincide with Time to Talk Day.

The #GetTheInsideOut campaign aims to encourage more people to feel comfortable speaking about mental health and to inspire those living with a condition to speak up.

Lloyds Bank and Mental Health UK‘s adverts feature Lloyds Bank colleagues, members of the public and celebrities, including Professor Green, Jeremy Paxman, Ade Adepitan (main image), Rachel Riley and Alex Brooker. They are playing a variation of the ‘Who am I?’ sticky-note guessing game, to explore the common misconceptions about living with a non-visible disability.

The advertising campaign was the winner of the Channel 4 Annual Diversity in Advertising Award, and was designed by Lloyds Bank and its creative agency adam&eveDDB.

Robin Bulloch, Managing Director, Lloyds Bank, said:

“While winning the Channel 4 Annual Diversity in Advertising Award in itself is a great achievement, the positive difference the campaign will hopefully allow us to make to so many people’s lives is the real ambition here. By raising awareness of invisible disabilities and taking action to promote healthy wellbeing, we can support our colleagues to recognise the signs and feel confident and equipped to support customers and each other.”

Fiona Cannon, Group Director Responsible Business & Inclusion, added:

“As an organisation, we have made hugely positive steps in recent years to change the way in which we support our colleagues and customers with their mental health and wellbeing, whether they have a diagnosed condition or not. We still have a great deal to do, but the more we can encourage open, honest conversations on the topic the better. I am delighted with the opportunity the TV ad provides.”

Last year. Lloyds Banking Group and Mental Health UK entered into a two-year partnership with the aim of raising £2m, and creating a Mental Health and Money Advice Service. The Mental Health UK network encompasses Rethink Mental Illness (in England), Hafal (in Wales), Mindwise (in Northern Ireland) and Support in Mind Scotland.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

