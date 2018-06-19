12 corporate fundraising partnerships

Here is a round up of 12 of the corporate fundraising initiatives and partnerships to have caught our eye this month.

The Majestic Line & Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust

Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust has launched a new way for businesses to help secure the future of western Scotland’s whales and dolphins, and to protect the Hebrides’ globally important marine environment, with its first partner of this kind being Dunoon-based The Majestic Line. To mark its 25th anniversary next year, the trust is seeking 25 inaugural businesses to become Corporate Partners. As well as helping to safeguard the future of Scottish seas and cetaceans, benefits for businesses joining up will include publicity and exposure, strengthened corporate social and environmental responsibility, and opportunities to engage with the trust’s active supporters.

Yonder Digital Group & Soccer Aid

On Sunday 10 June Soccer Aid for Unicef – the original England V Soccer Aid World XI charity match – was broadcast exclusively live on ITV with staff from Yonder Digital Group volunteering their time to cover the phone lines to process donations from the UK public. This year’s Soccer Aid for Unicef featured celebrities and former sportsmen including: Robbie Williams, Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah, Eric Cantona, Gordon Ramsay, and Olly Murs.

CareTech Foundation & British Asian Trust

The CareTech Foundation is matching all donations received by the British Asian Trust for its mental health work in Pakistan at its London and Manchester Iftars as part of its annual Ramadan appeal. The fundraising events united Asian business leaders and high-profile British Asian Trust ambassadors in the fasting period in support of the Trust’s mental health programme in Pakistan and were held at Kensington Palace Pavilion on 29 May and the Hilton Manchester Deansgate on 1 June. The Ramadan Appeal is raising funds to counter the growing mental health crisis in Pakistan, where there are just 400 psychiatrists to serve over 200 million people, 25 percent of whom are known to suffer from mental health issues.

Essex Media & Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) has signed a three-year partnership with Chelmsford-based Essex Media Ltd. The deal, which is worth nearly £100,000, will cover the cost of one life-saving mission each month and see Essex Media’s logos appear on EHAAT’s fleet of two helicopters and four Rapid Response Vehicles (RRVs). The company also plans to support EHAAT by getting involved in fundraising initiatives and events. To celebrate the launch of the partnership the staff of Essex Media Ltd paid a visit to the Charity’s Earls Colne Airbase where they met members of the Charity’s Critical Care Team and Fundraising staff.

Thank you to everyone who sponsored the Tulip HR Team who conquered the Wolf Run and have raised over £1,400 for our @MindCharity … monies are still coming in – an excellent result all round #proudofyou! pic.twitter.com/z2w8kuAJcZ — Tulip Ltd (@Tulip_Ltd) June 4, 2018

Tulip & Mind

Tulip Ltd has announced its new charity partner for 2018-2020 as Mind. Tulip has committed to raising £40,000 over the two-year relationship through fundraising and activities, with all Tulip sites across the UK taking part. To kick off the partnership, during Mental Health Awareness Week (14-20 May), Tulip signed an Employer Pledge Action Plan. Drawn up with Mind and support group Rethink Mental Illness, the plan outlines clear actions to help tackle and raise awareness of mental health problems within the business, including training for and recruitment of ‘Mental Health First Aiders’.

7Bone Burger Co & Caudwell

A Portsmouth based burger restaurant has raised £2,383 for Caudwell Children after they created a quad deck sandwich in homage to Sir Bruce Forsyth. The 7Bone Burger Co, which has outlets in eight southern based towns and cities, including Portsmouth, Southampton and Bournemouth, created the ‘Bruce Fourslice’ in recognition of the late entertainers style, energy and humour. The restaurant donated 50 pence from every sale of the ‘Bruce Fourslice’ to the charity. Over six weeks, it sold 4,766 of the quad deck sandwiches.

The Enchanted Forest Community Trust & 3 charities

The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, organisers of the award-winning sound and light show near Pitlochry, has announced three official charities to benefit from this year’s event. Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland, The Birks Cinema Trust and Blairgowrie Riding for Disabled have been chosen as the official charity partners for 2018. These organisations will not only benefit financially but will be promoted extensively during the run of the month-long event, which is now in its 17th year. Over 73,000 visitors attended last year’s show Oir an Uisge (Gaelic for ‘Edge of the Water’), which was a 4% increase on the previous record-breaking year.

Flight Centre & Restless Development

The third annual Flight Centre Schools Triathlon saw children raise £320,000 for charity Restless Development, Flight Centre has announced. The travel agency sponsored the third annual Flight Centre Schools Triathlon, a series of four events for 7-13 year olds to raise money for Restless Development. Events were hosted at Bradfield School, Berkshire, Royal Russell school, Croydon, Cranleigh School, Surrey, and Marlborough College, Wiltshire.

Anchor Vans & Tour de Troops

Anchor Vans will be supporting dedicated cyclists taking part in the Felix Fund’s Tour de Troops challenge this summer. The event, a five-day endurance test that sees participants cycling all the way from Land’s End to John O’ Groats, is taking place in aid of military charity the Felix Fund. Official sponsorship for the event comes from L3 TRL Technology, and Anchor Vans will be loaning the organisers two large Transit 260 SWBs for the duration of the ride. The vans, which possess 2.0L engines, will be used as support vehicles, acting as essential resources for the health, safety and wellbeing of riders.

Well Pharmacy & CWUHA

Well Pharmacy has donated £500 worth of Colgate-Palmolive hygiene products to the Communication Workers Union Humanitarian Aid (CWUHA), who work with underprivileged children in Moldova. The Republican Sports Orphanage in Moldova cares for over 500 children and vulnerable families, as well as providing vital services through their children’s hospital and disabled centre.

Vardags & Teenage Cancer Trust

Family law firm Vardags has raised £4,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust through a cocktails and canapés evening. The event was a networking fundraiser for the charity with all proceeds going directly to two local hospitals, the RVI and the Freeman. Laundrette Bar, Mac at Fenwicks, Vivienne Westwood, Newcastle United Foundation and Barclays were among the contributors that made the night possible alongside many other local businesses.

Koin Club & Combat Stress

Collector’s hub, The Koin Club has announced it will be supporting Combat Stress, through the sale of the War Poppy Collection. The Koin Club is a dedicated collector’s hub for officially licensed commemorative coins in the UK. The War Poppy Collection, which features artwork by leading War Poppy Artist, Jacqueline Hurley, is available from £9.99 per month. Through the partnership, 10% of each sale will be donated to help fund the charity’s work.

Main image: Well Pharmacy & CWUHA