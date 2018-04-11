8 corporate partnerships currently supporting good causes

Here are eight of the corporate partnerships currently benefitting charities through a range of activity including financial donations as well as those of vital services and equipment.

We’re thrilled to be working with @Canderel_UK to tackle hunger and food waste. Between now and 31st May, 5p from every Limited Edition 75g jar will go towards providing meals for people in need. #DoSomethingGreathttps://t.co/RQRx2Kt8Me pic.twitter.com/4yYtWlPFC3 — FareShare (@FareShareUK) March 22, 2018

Canderel & FareShare

Merisant Company, through Canderel has teamed up with FareShare to donate 5p from every sale of a Limited Edition 75g Canderel Granules jar between 1 April – 31 May to the charity. The campaign will provide 100,000 meals for people in need. Merisant Company has also teamed up with ten UK food and lifestyle bloggers to create a ‘left-overs’ recipe book featuring Canderel products.

Warner Leisure Hotels & Macmillan

Warner Leisure Hotels has raised more than double its target for Macmillan Cancer Support since launching its partnership with the charity last year. The hotel chain committed to raising £500,000 in three years and has already tallied £300,000 in just over 13 months, thanks to a number of fundraising activates across each of its thirteen country and coastal UK hotels. The funds raised so far will pay for a range of Macmillan support initiatives.

Signature Private Finance & Solihull Mind

Signature Private Finance has selected Solihull Mind as its chosen charity for the year. The Solihull-based, short-term property finance company has agreed to make a donation for every deal it makes, over the next 12 months. The money will help the charity expand its current offering and provide much-needed support to those in need.

Pictured: Signature Private Finance CEO Tony Gilbertson

FirstGroup & Prostate Cancer UK

FirstGroup has donated over £1.5m in money and services over the past three years for Prostate Cancer UK, its official charity partner. This is £500,000 above target, and has been provided through employee fundraising, corporate donations and free advertising for the charity’s messages and March for Men events on FirstGroup’s bus and rail network.

Clarida Technologies & Institute of Cancer Research

Clarida Technologies has donated 1.1 million euros worth of its advanced data discovery software to The Institute of Cancer Research, London. The goal is to provide the ICR with the most advanced analytics tools that will allow them to hopefully uncover new complex insights that can improve or even eliminate some of the many issues faced by victims of cancer.

Allen & Overy & War Child UK

A partnership between War Child UK and Allen & Overy (A&O) has raised £1.32 million since 2016. A&O smashed its initial target of £500k in just seven months, and reached the one million milestone through a range of fundraising initiatives, including its ‘First Hour, First Day’ campaign, which raised over £460k in just two months. The money raised has already funded life-changing War Child programmes including ‘Rescue Childhood’, a child-friendly space in Jordan for Syrian refugees that supports vulnerable children and their families.

Film: WarChild UK’s new campaign video

JD Wetherspoons & CLIC Sargent

Darts teams from J D Wetherspoon pubs across the country have raised an incredible £214,516.08 for CLIC Sargent in a charity tournament. The annual darts event, now in its sixth year, was won by the Brocket Arms pub in Wigan, which topped the table of 471 teams across the country. The national final was held at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge Inn on 5 March, following 79 area heats and 11 regional finals.

Jimmy’s Festival 2018 & The Gurkha Welfare Trust

The Gurkha Welfare Trust is the nominated charity for Jimmy’s Festival 2018, which takes place in Ipswich on 21 and 22 July. This year the annual celebration of music & food features top acts including Paul Young and the Happy Mondays as well as various workshops, culinary exhibitions and plenty of delicious food. The event will allow the charity to introduce its work to festival guests and raise funds to support Gurkha veterans.