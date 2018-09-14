Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Limited edition Peace Babies return to fundraise for Help for Heroes

Posted by on 14 September 2018 in News
0 Comments
Limited edition Peace Babies return to fundraise for Help for Heroes

One hundred years on from the end of the First World War, Maynards Bassetts is partnering with Help for Heroes to commemorate its centenary with a limited edition pack of Peace Babies.

In celebration of the end of the war in 1918, George Bassett & Co. produced Peace Babies – which would later become Jelly Babies. Maynards Bassetts has now designed a special limited-edition pack of Peace Babies available at Tesco, aiming to raise over £25,000 for Help for Heroes, with the money raised going to help the charity support today’s armed forces and their families.

Archivists at Mondelez found a rare surviving copy in the records of an export list mentioning Peace Babies. Thought to be from the 1920s or 30s, this shows a ‘hundred-weight’ (100lb or 45kg) of Peace Babies listed for sale in ‘4lb wood boxes’, for the grand total of 68 shillings. This would be the equivalent of £139.60 in today’s money.

Beth Miles, Marketing and Fundraising Director, Help for Heroes, said:

“We are delighted that Maynards Bassetts has chosen to commemorate the centenary of the First World War by supporting the heroes of today. It has been fascinating to learn about the history behind such a well-loved product, and we are hugely grateful for the difference the money raised will make in Help for Heroes work supporting our wounded, injured and sick members of the armed forces community.”

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />