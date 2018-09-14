Limited edition Peace Babies return to fundraise for Help for Heroes

One hundred years on from the end of the First World War, Maynards Bassetts is partnering with Help for Heroes to commemorate its centenary with a limited edition pack of Peace Babies.

In celebration of the end of the war in 1918, George Bassett & Co. produced Peace Babies – which would later become Jelly Babies. Maynards Bassetts has now designed a special limited-edition pack of Peace Babies available at Tesco, aiming to raise over £25,000 for Help for Heroes, with the money raised going to help the charity support today’s armed forces and their families.

Jelly Babies were launched in 1918 as Peace Babies, to celebrate the end of WW1. 100 years on, Maynards Bassetts have launched this special pack of Peace Babies, aiming to raise £25,000 for Help for Heroes. Get yours in selected @Tesco stores and online! https://t.co/ckQ8bebqmS — Help for Heroes (@HelpforHeroes) September 6, 2018

Archivists at Mondelez found a rare surviving copy in the records of an export list mentioning Peace Babies. Thought to be from the 1920s or 30s, this shows a ‘hundred-weight’ (100lb or 45kg) of Peace Babies listed for sale in ‘4lb wood boxes’, for the grand total of 68 shillings. This would be the equivalent of £139.60 in today’s money.

