5 products raising funds for charity

Here are five more products raising funds for a variety of good causes: from supermarket charity promotions, to specially designed sporting mouthguards.

Morrisons & CLIC Sargent

Under the Every Pack Gives Back charity product promotion, launched earlier in the year for its charity partner CLIC Sargent, 5p from sales of selected Cadbury products in Morrisons stores will be donated to the charity until 16 October, to help raise £50,000.

You can now get our Sausage & Caramelised Onion charity pack in @Tesco_Scotland, with every pack sold raising money for @MDUK_News! pic.twitter.com/Vjh0nnJuax — Mackie's Crisps (@mackies_crisps) August 29, 2018

Mackie’s Crisps & Muscular Dystrophy UK

Mackie’s Crisps has a special Sausage & Caramelised Onion charity pack now available in Tesco’s Scotland, with every pack raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Batch Burnley FC Edition Gin – get your Europa League souvenir bottle before it's too late! https://t.co/OePsg1J8BH £5 per bottle sold is donated @BurnleyOfficial's charity, @BurnleyFC_Com ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cJTvx0K2vi — Batch Spirits (@BatchBrew) August 30, 2018

Batch & Burnley FC in the Community

Batch Europe Edition is a limited release gin, created to celebrate Burnley FC qualifying for the 2018 Europa League. For every bottle sold, Batch will make a £5 donation to Burnley FC in the Community, the official charity of Burnley FC.

Neal’s Yard & Plantlife

Neal’s Yard is aiming to help 50 million bees by 2020 through its Bee Lovely campaign, which launched in 2011. It includes raising money through its Bee Lovely range of products, from which every purchase supports bee-friendly charities including Plantlife, the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, and Ghana’s Bees for Development amongst others. The range includes Bee Lovely All Over Balm, Hand Cream, and Body Butter.

OPRO & Wooden Spoon

Mouthguard manufacturer OPRO has announced a three-year partnership with Wooden Spoon. It will see OPRO support a dual world record attempt to stage the highest altitude full contact men’s game of rugby sevens and highest altitude mixed gender game of touch rugby in April 2019 by providing bespoke mouth guards to all the players. As part of the deal, OPRO is also launching specially licenced Wooden Spoon branded mouthguards, with £10 from every mouthguard sold directly contributing to a £200,000 fundraising target in an effort to change the lives of some 36,000 children and young people through various projects.

Main image: Former Rugby Union player Andy Gormasell & OPRO mouthguard