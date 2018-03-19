10 fundraising tea events taking place across the year

Fundraising tea parties are a popular way of encouraging people to support a cause or charity. Here is a selection of the charity tea parties that take place across the year.

Make your office pawsome this April! Sign up to hold your very own #PawsomeTea to raise funds for cats: https://t.co/TsfvfPndMD. We’ll send you your very own pack to help collect cash for the kitty! pic.twitter.com/8gbkKeymcx — Cats Protection (@CatsProtection) March 15, 2018

Cats Protection Pawsome Afternoon Tea

Celebrity chef and French patissier Eric Lanlard is supporting Cats Protection’s Pawsome Tea this year. The event launched in 2017 and Cats Protection is now inviting the cat-loving public to sign up for this year’s event so they can plan to host their own tea parties in April.

Share an Afternoon Tea for Breast Cancer Care – it’s a treat to share and show you care https://t.co/OxzCzfvKd2 #BCCAfternoonTea pic.twitter.com/Ga6EI84UI8 — Breast Cancer Care (@BCCare) May 20, 2017

Breast Cancer Care Afternoon Tea

Breast Cancer Care is asking people to hold an Afternoon Tea for it again this year. These teas can be held at any time during the year.

We’ve got great news, the Family Fund tea party is back!!

But with a twist – This year it's all about the Messy Tea Party.

Sign up today – https://t.co/HVkgFY3vKH #MTP18 pic.twitter.com/5HKvlLDn5h — Family Fund (@FamilyFund) January 13, 2018

Family Fund Messy Tea Party

Family Fund held its Messy Tea Party event from 1-8 March, asking people to get the whole family involved in baking cakes and hosting a tea party.

Get together with friends or work colleagues for a Blooming Great Tea Party. Fundraise for Marie Curie Nurses: https://t.co/bmtXz9OKUl pic.twitter.com/lIuZJj60A3 — Marie Curie (@mariecurieuk) May 23, 2017

Marie Curie Blooming Great Tea Party

Marie Curie will hold its Blooming Great Tea Party this summer and is asking people to sign up with details to follow. The event launched in 2008 and last year’s was launched by Mel Giedroyc.

Blue Cross Paws for Tea

Blue Cross’s Paws for Tea takes place on 11 May and to reflect the special role pets play in our lives, this year’s theme is Best Friends.

Put the kettle on for human rights Nov 2 & host an #AmnesTEA! Sign up for your free pack today: https://t.co/ooyHkEzYtN pic.twitter.com/QTDJqUuyVj — Amnesty Ireland (@AmnestyIreland) October 5, 2017

Amnesty AmnesTea

Each year Amnesty invites supporters to hold an AmnesTea event to raise funds to help it in its fight for human rights.

Mencap Big Tea Party

Mencap’s Big Tea Party took place on 8 November last year, and saw lots of friends, families, schools and workplaces hold a fundraising tea party. People can still sign up to host their own.

There's still time to get involved in Wales' Biggest Tea Party! ❤️🍰☕

Get together with friends and family, in work, school or your local community hall to hold a charity tea party or coffee morning for Welsh Hearts and help save lives in Wales! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Msr3h5f5XU — Welsh Hearts (@WelshHearts) March 14, 2018

Welsh Hearts Wales’ Biggest Tea Party 2018

Welsh Hearts holds its Wales Biggest Tea Party this month, but events can be held during March or any date during the Spring to suit. It is supported by celebrities Ruth Madoc, Max Boyce, Bonnie Tyler, Suzanne Packer, Sue Charles and Chris Needs.

Breast Cancer Haven would like to give a huge thank you to Fulham @LondonFire for supporting the London Big Tea Cosy. We hope you enjoyed your tea and cakes. pic.twitter.com/5qQDBR7mUY — Breast Cancer Haven (@BreastCancerH) March 1, 2018

Breast Cancer Haven The Big Tea Cosy

Breast Cancer Haven holds The Big Tea Cosy during March, which asks people to make a brew to support people with the condition. Its supporters include Bake Off winner Frances Quinn, MasterChef winner Jane Devonshire, Para Olympian Ellie Simmonds, and rugby player Danny Care.

Sick Children’s Trust Big Choc Tea

The Sick Children’s Trust goes chocola-tea in May but people can hold their Big Choc Tea at any time in the year. It asks people to raise £30 to support a family for one night in keeping them together when a child is ill.