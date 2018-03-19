Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

10 fundraising tea events taking place across the year

Fundraising tea parties are a popular way of encouraging people to support a cause or charity. Here is a selection of the charity tea parties that take place across the year.

 

Cats Protection Pawsome Afternoon Tea

Celebrity chef and French patissier Eric Lanlard is supporting Cats Protection’s Pawsome Tea this year. The event launched in 2017 and Cats Protection is now inviting the cat-loving public to sign up for this year’s event so they can plan to host their own tea parties in April.

 

 

Breast Cancer Care Afternoon Tea

Breast Cancer Care is asking people to hold an Afternoon Tea for it again this year. These teas can be held at any time during the year.

 

 

Family Fund Messy Tea Party

Family Fund held its Messy Tea Party event from 1-8 March, asking people to get the whole family involved in baking cakes and hosting a tea party.

 

 

Marie Curie Blooming Great Tea Party

Marie Curie will hold its Blooming Great Tea Party this summer and is asking people to sign up with details to follow. The event launched in 2008 and last year’s was launched by Mel Giedroyc.

 

 

Blue Cross Paws for Tea

Blue Cross’s Paws for Tea takes place on 11 May and to reflect the special role pets play in our lives, this year’s theme is Best Friends.

 

 

Amnesty AmnesTea

Each year Amnesty invites supporters to hold an AmnesTea event to raise funds to help it in its fight for human rights.

 

 

Mencap Big Tea Party

Mencap’s Big Tea Party took place on 8 November last year, and saw lots of friends, families, schools and workplaces hold a fundraising tea party. People can still sign up to host their own.

 

 

Welsh Hearts Wales’ Biggest Tea Party 2018

Welsh Hearts holds its Wales Biggest Tea Party this month, but events can be held during March or any date during the Spring to suit. It is supported by celebrities Ruth Madoc, Max Boyce, Bonnie Tyler, Suzanne Packer, Sue Charles and Chris Needs.

 

 

Breast Cancer Haven The Big Tea Cosy

Breast Cancer Haven holds The Big Tea Cosy during March, which asks people to make a brew to support people with the condition. Its supporters include Bake Off winner Frances Quinn, MasterChef winner Jane Devonshire, Para Olympian Ellie Simmonds, and rugby player Danny Care.

 

 

Sick Children’s Trust Big Choc Tea

The Sick Children’s Trust goes chocola-tea in May but people can hold their Big Choc Tea at any time in the year. It asks people to raise £30 to support a family for one night in keeping them together when a child is ill.

