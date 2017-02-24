Durham University fashion show raises £75,000 for International Rescue Committee

Durham University’s Charity Fashion Show beat its £50,000 target last month to raise £75,000 for International Rescue Committee’s Syrian projects.

The two-night event took place in early February to raise funds for the International Rescue Committee and sold 1,600 tickets in three seconds according to the charity, thanks to a social media campaign that encouraged people to like, share, and comment on content, and branding and marketing support from Shine Creative.

The Charity Fashion Show has now been running for 30 years, and this year featured professional model Milana Traun, who took to the stage in front of an audience of over 1.500 students and alumni. Both evenings also saw an auction and raffle take place offering exclusive prizes, including Cosmopolitan magazine beauty bundles, and a Vogue Centenary Diary signed by Alexandra Shulman.

Event president Rowena Soons said:

“We came to Shine with a very complex brief and an ambitious business objective of communicating with multiple target audiences. As a direct effect of Shine’s design work we gained £20,000 in sponsorship (three times more than any other year) and support from national press as well as designers featured in a Vogue ‘ones to watch’ feature and GQ magazine. “Shine’s creative approach to branding has been the lynch pin in raising £75,000 for the International Rescue Committee. This is the most amount of money ever raised by a student group in the UK.”

