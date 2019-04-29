UK Coffee Week sees independent coffee shops go contactless for donations

One hundred of the independent coffee shops taking part in this week’s UK Coffee Week will be collecting contactless donations via iZettle, with donations going straight to Project Waterfall.

The partnership between UK Coffee Week and iZettle will see the coffee shops taking part use iZettle’s Repeat Payments feature, setting their iZettle Readers to a fixed amount of £3, which will allow them to accept continuous contactless donations from customers. Once a donation is made, the card reader is ready for the next tap within seconds, without any manual input needed from the coffee shop staff.

Contactless collections will also be taken at UK Coffee Week installations at London Waterloo and Kings Cross Station, allowing contactless commuters to tap-to-donate as they pass by.

According to iZettle data, 90% of all card payments in independent coffee shops are now contactless, with 1,000 cups of coffee sold a minute resulting in £1.4m spent in the shops every day.

Dan Bull, owner of The Espresso Room, which is taking part in the collection said:

“We’re cashless at some of our coffee shops and most of the time our customers have their phones or contactless card out ready to tap-to-pay by the time that they get to the till, so it made complete sense for us to take part in this contactless charity drive.”

Jeffrey Young, Founder of UK Coffee Week said:

“Fewer people carry notes and change with them which makes traditional donation boxes less effective. This is why we’re incredibly excited to partner with iZettle. The partnership gives members of the public the chance to tap-to-donate to Project Waterfall in the same way they regularly tap-to-pay £3 for their coffee.”

Edward Hallett, Managing Director at iZettle added:

“By providing iZettle Readers to participating coffee shops, we hope they will accept as many donations as possible as customers can simply tap-to-donate to show their support.”

UK Coffee Week takes place from 29 April – 5 May 2019.