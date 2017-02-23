Leonard Cheshire Disability launches 100 for 100 challenge

Leonard Cheshire Disability is launching its 100 for 100 challenge this week in celebration of its founder who would have been 100 this September.

The charity is asking people to do something involving the number 100 and raise funds to support its work. Pledges received already range from visiting 100 new places to eating as many crackers as possible in 100 seconds. Other pledges include going on 100 walks, watching 100 Disney films, going to the gym 100 times, creating 100 pieces of art, and singing 100 karaoke songs.

Leonard Cheshire Disability is also asking particpants to share their challenge on social media using the hashtag #100for100, and to tag two friends to join in with their own #100for100 challenge. Participants can also share their #100for100 challenge on the charity’s site, and are encouraged to fundraise by asking friends and family to text CHALLENGE to 70313 to donate £3 in support of their #100for100 efforts.

The money raised will support the charity’s care services, and education and employment projects, including providing funding for people to access activities, innovative equipment and therapies not be supplied by social care.

The charity is hoping that the range of #100for100 challenges will reflect the diversity of disability, and raise awareness of Leonard Cheshire’s belief that disabled people should be able fulfil their potential and live the lives they choose.

My #100for100 challenge is to sing 100 Karaoke songs in 12 hrs! Watch this space.. https://t.co/ruSOysA8kN — Cathy Lynch (@cathy_l13) February 17, 2017

Leslie McLeese, team leader at the charity’s youth service YouthAbility said:

“We’ve had so many of the young people signing up. Why I like this 100 for 100 challenge is that it involves everyone: our volunteers, staff and young people, bringing us all together as equals, in a fun and collective team. Everyone gets to have an active part and express themselves through their 100 for 100”.

Main image: Sharon Tait, a volunteer at YouthAbility in Cumbria, who has pledged to create an artwork a day for 100 days.

