Five tweets for fundraisers for 10 October 2017

Our latest round-up of tweeted intelligence for fundraisers includes a two savvy uses of data, a Twitter face-off by English cathedrals, the global spread of a simple fundraising idea, and a condensation of what fundraising is all about.

1. Find that Charity

Heard about a charity but not sure if it is based in England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland? Until now you would have to search three different search tools on the different regulator’s websites. No longer. Enter Find that Charity. A single search covers all three registered charity databases.

It is the work of charity data and research specialist David Kane.

2. Co-op shares open data on its local grantmaking

On the subject of open data, the Co-op has started publishing data on the money it gives to local causes through its Local Community Fund. It hopes this will encourage greater collaboration amongst grantmakers along the lines of 360Giving‘s initiative.

3. Battle of the cathedrals

Ever wondered which English cathedral would come out on top in a Twitter face-off? No? Nor me.

But it happened on World Architecture Day, triggered by St Paul’s Cathedral, and it is a delight to read the thread that developed.

Today is #WorldArchitectureDay.

The Cathedrals of England have got this well covered!#DropsMic pic.twitter.com/f1k18e0Ui2 — St Paul's Cathedral (@StPaulsLondon) October 2, 2017

4. Austenner

You’ve probably received your new design £10 note and no doubt donated it to your charity of choice. The #firsttenner campaign, based on John Thompson’s #firstfiver campaign last year, has seen some creative additional elements.

Given the appalling responses faced by Caroline Criado-Perez for proposing that a woman be featured on the new design, it is entirely appropriate that many recipients of the new note donated them to charities dealing with violence against women and girls.

The #firsttenner idea has spread internationally too, to other countries that are introducing new banknotes:

When you get your hands on your first tactile $10 note from today please consider paying it forward & donate it to #guidedogs #firsttenner pic.twitter.com/tPi5xkxsbW — Guide Dogs SANT (@GuideDogsSANT) September 19, 2017

5. Simples

Simon Scriver has managed to encapsulate the essentials of fundraising.

