Five tweets for fundraisers on 15 August 2017

Here is another in our occasional round-up of tweets of interest to fundraisers. We’ve searched and selected some views, ideas, opportunities, challenges, humour and sometimes simply peculiar stories.

1. When is voluntary involuntary?

For a voluntary levy, there’s a surprisingly wide range of organisations trying to persuade (again!) all relevant charities to pay it.

2. Future philanthropy

Tomorrow’s philanthropy explained in a slideshare within a tweet, rather than a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, thanks to Professor Jen Shang.

Read impassioned Prof. Jen Shang's report on "Tomorrow's Philanthropy" from her #IFCAsia keynote here: https://t.co/lKcTt6cuET — Resource Alliance (@TheResAlliance) July 27, 2017

3. Round as a pound

There are now more new one pound coins in circulation than old round pounds. But there’s still time to encourage supporters to donate the older ones before the deadline of 15 October.

And ask them to look out for the Edinburgh and Cardiff city £1 coins: they are the rarest version of the round pound and could be worth from £25 to £50, according to Change Checker.

Thank you for returning over 900million round pounds! Spend, bank or donate your round £1s before 15th Oct. #QuidsIn pic.twitter.com/kQPsIxXu5y — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) August 5, 2017

4. Rubber necking at rubber ducks

This is what 50,000 rubber duckies being poured into the Chicago river for charity looks like 😵 [via @abcnews/IG] pic.twitter.com/bb5yfvCn5d — Complex (@Complex) August 3, 2017

5. A new hope – for copywriting

These are the words you are looking for.

My colleague @ejsnoek just asked for this to send to a client so I thought I'd tweet it again – FR copy by Princess Leia: pic.twitter.com/6Zmmcr5iX1 — Adrian Salmon (@adriansalmon) August 9, 2017

Main image: blue bird from the New York Public Library

