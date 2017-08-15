Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Five tweets for fundraisers on 15 August 2017

Here is another in our occasional round-up of tweets of interest to fundraisers. We’ve searched and selected some views, ideas, opportunities, challenges, and sometimes simply peculiar stories.

 

1. When is voluntary involuntary?

For a voluntary levy, there’s a surprisingly wide range of organisations trying to persuade (again!) all relevant charities to pay it.

 

2. Future philanthropy

Tomorrow’s philanthropy explained in a slideshare within a tweet, rather than a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, thanks to Professor Jen Shang.

 

3. Round as a pound

There are now more new one pound coins in circulation than old round pounds. But there’s still time to encourage supporters to donate the older ones before the deadline of 15 October.

And ask them to look out for the Edinburgh and Cardiff city £1 coins: they are the rarest version of the round pound and could be worth from £25 to £50, according to Change Checker.

 

4. Rubber necking at rubber ducks

 

5. A new hope – for copywriting

These are the words you are looking for.

 

Main image: blue bird from the New York Public Library

