Salvation Army opens first charity superstore in Northampton

The Salvation Army opened its first superstore in Northampton last month, with everything from clothing, furniture, electricals, white goods, nursery items and more, as well as its own café.

The 17,500 square-foot high street the Salvation Army GREAT BIG Charity Superstore launched on 27th July, and also acts as a community hub where people can socialise and connect with the Salvation Army church.

Leaders of the local Salvation Army church, Majors Jason and Janice Snell, will be available during the week to offer pastoral support to members of the community, with a private room acting as a sanctuary for those seeking help, advice or a listening ear.

Major Jason Snell said:

“The superstore presents a new opportunity to serve the community here in Northampton. We’ll be able to offer a safe place where anyone can come and have a chat over a cup of tea. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you are going through – you are welcome.”

As well as serving the community pastorally, the GREAT BIG Charity Superstore is providing a range of opportunities for volunteers including retail experience and barista training. The superstore’s café has been fitted with equipment and furniture donated by Costa Coffee, and will be serving drinks provided by Lavazza.

All profit made by the store will be used to support the Salvation Army’s work.

Nick Morton, head of development at Salvation Army Trading Company, who project managed the superstore said:

“We are very excited about the opening of the first ‘GREAT BIG Charity Superstore’. We have created this new concept charity shop to act as not just a shop, but a place to serve the people of Northampton. The Salvation Army puts local communities at the forefront of its work and we wanted to reflect this in the Superstore, making it an environment for our visitors to be sociable, join in with activities and workshops, and connect with the local Salvation Army church. “We are very fortunate to have received support from other retailers which has allowed us to create this modern and stylish space on a charity budget. The café in particular needed to be an inviting and comfortable space as it acts as a place for visitors to relax and unwind, and make an initial connection with The Salvation Army if they wish.”

