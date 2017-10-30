Oxfam returns to Shoreditch with Halloween pop-up shop

Oxfam has returned to Boxpark Shoreditch again this year with its pop-up halloween shop.

Open for a week from 24 October, Oxfam‘s halloween store stocks a range of preloved clothing and accessories, inspired by Victorian and Gothic style. This includes holographic and sparkly items for wannabe aliens, mermaids and glam ghouls, plus lux velvet and lace for the classic witch look.

Everything in the store is a one off, and all money raised will go to support Oxfam’s work across the world.

The Oxfam Festival Shop is behind the store. A travelling pop up shop raising money for the charity, it selects items from Oxfam’s textile recycling centre in Batley to suit each event. This year it has sold classic band t-shirts at Download Festival, hand-painted leather jackets at Glastonbury Festival, tropical shirts at Boardmasters Festival and flares at Bestival.

Three more fundraising ideas for Halloween…

Halloween for Bats appeal

Rather fittingly, The Bat Conservation Trust is encouraging people to do some Halloween fundraising for bats. It has launched its Halloween for Bats appeal and has created a special pack full of ideas to encourage people to use their celebrations to raise money for the charity.

Join the hordes at The Bell pub from 3pm on 28.10.17 to get zombiefied & learn to zombie. Walk starts at 5:30pm #Maidenhead 🐾 Braainnss 🐾 pic.twitter.com/JNgmgCbFD1 — MaidenheadZombieWalk (@MheadZombieWalk) October 8, 2017

Maidenhead Zombie Walk

Maidenhead saw its fifth annual Zombie Walk this Saturday (28th October), when hundreds of people took to the streets dressed as zombies to raise money for local homeless charity The Brett Foundation.

Do your bit to help @NSPCC_Scotland and Go Green For Halloween.

Go to https://t.co/t0YD9JBNAz for more details. pic.twitter.com/zPQM28LAqM — NSPCC Scotland (@NSPCC_Scotland) October 18, 2017

Go Green for Halloween

The NSPCC is encouraging people to Go Green for Halloween, by adding a splash of green to whatever they are doing, be it baking freaky cakes, throwing a spooktacular party, or dressing up in ghoulish green and raising funds for the charity

