Crisis launches sustainable fashion campaign across its London shops

Crisis launches a campaign across its London shops today (7 September) to coincide with the new autumn fashion season and to highlight the positive social impact buying second hand, sustainable fashion can have.

Crisis has nine charity shops in key locations across London selling preloved goods including clothes, shoes, accessories, books and homeware, as well as upcycled furniture restored by Crisis clients who have been affected by homelessness. Many of the shops also have a cafe and serve as a community hub. All have now fully reopened following the lifting of lockdown.

For the Change into Change campaign, four of the stores (in Dalston, Peckham, Finsbury Park, and Elephant & Castle) will be decorated with new images of models wearing clothing from the stores, shot in a high-end editorial style.

Georgina Evans, Head of Retail at Crisis, said:

“Everyone should have a safe and stable home, and our shops raise vital funds to help Crisis achieve that goal. “We have been thrilled by some of the stylish outfits we have received since the end of lockdown and ‘Change into Change’ helps to show them off, while giving something back. It shines a spotlight on the fashion we provide that contributes to our efforts to end homelessness for good. “We are relieved that we can once more open our doors to provide a space for people to come together, share ideas, and enjoy a Crisis coffee and a piece of cake. “Our shops are also a place for us to train people affected by homelessness with skills that they can use to find confidence and rebuild their lives. We rely on dedicated volunteers to help our shops thrive so please get in touch if you would like to help out.”

The campaign was created pro-bono by newly-founded creative agency Jagged Edge.