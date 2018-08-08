UK charity shops now total over 11,000, research shows

There are over 11,000 charity shops in the UK, the Charity Retail Association has revealed, after completing the task of compiling a list of every known shop in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Association’s latest figures show there are 11,249 charity shops operating in the UK. The country-by-country break down is as follows:

England: 9437

Scotland: 963

Wales: 549

Northern Ireland: 300

According to the Charity Retail Association, it carried out the research to help its public affairs objectives, which include campaigning on issues such as charity shop volunteering, Retail Gift Aid, rate relief for charity shops, plus promoting charity shops as environmental beacons and community hubs in British society.

More than 8,700 charity shops in the UK are members of the Charity Retail Association – around 77 per cent of the sector – with the target to raise this on an annual basis part of the Association’s three-year strategic plan published in 2017.

Robin Osterley, Charity Retail Association CEO, said: