Charity shops report Q2 increase in sales & income

81% of charity retailers reported positive growth in Q2 2018, up from 67% in the same quarter last year, according to the Charity Retail Association.

Income also rose, while the average charity shop weekly turnover totalled £2,246.

The latest Quarterly Market Analysis Report published by the Charity Retail Association and covering April to June 2018 shows an improvement in performance in the second quarter of this year, with income excluding Gift Aid tax reclaims increasing by 4.7 per cent on a like-for-like basis, compared to the negligible growth of 0.9 per cent seen during Q2 last year.

Like-for-like sales from customer purchases also rose 4.7 per cent, up from 1.2 per cent in Q2 2017, while like-for-like donated goods sales also rose, by 4.6 per cent since Q2 2017, up from a 1.5 per cent increase in Q2 2017.

Income from recyclers to charity shops dipped slightly however, with the median average price per kilo now 45 pence for survey respondents, a two pence reduction on the corresponding period last year. A large proportion of those surveyed (70.1%) said they believed recycler prices would not change in the short-term.

Robin Osterley, Charity Retail Association CEO, said: