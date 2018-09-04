Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charity shops report Q2 increase in sales & income

Posted by on 4 September 2018 in News
0 Comments
Charity shops report Q2 increase in sales & income

81% of charity retailers reported positive growth in Q2 2018, up from 67% in the same quarter last year, according to the .

Income also rose, while the average charity shop weekly turnover totalled £2,246.

The latest Quarterly Market Analysis Report published by the Charity Retail Association and covering April to June 2018 shows an improvement in performance in the second quarter of this year, with income excluding Gift Aid tax reclaims increasing by 4.7 per cent on a like-for-like basis, compared to the negligible growth  of 0.9 per cent seen during Q2 last year.

Like-for-like sales from customer purchases also rose 4.7 per cent, up from 1.2 per cent in Q2 2017, while like-for-like donated goods sales also rose, by 4.6 per cent since Q2 2017, up from a 1.5 per cent increase in Q2 2017.

Income from recyclers to dipped slightly however, with the median average price per kilo now 45 pence for survey respondents, a two pence reduction on the corresponding period last year. A large proportion of those surveyed (70.1%) said they believed recycler prices would not change in the short-term.

Robin Osterley, Association CEO, said:

“Despite shoppers’ habits changing and big chain stores suffering in the high street recently, these figures show charity shops are very much alive and kicking. The report indicate growth in key areas and we hope this good news continues for our members.”

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />