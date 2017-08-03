World Vision launches new interactive installation to engage shoppers

World Vision has launched an interactive installation called The Garden of Hope at Westfield Stratford City shopping centre.

The Garden of Hope has been developed by design studio The Yard Creative with the objective of taking World Vision’s learnings from its Story Shop installation to develop its retail offer in premium shopping centres. It features the story of White Jade, a poverty-stricken young girl from China, whose situation so moved war reporter Dr. Bob Pierce that he paid for her upbringing and education. Pierce then went on to establish World Vision in 1950.

Central to the installation is a garden of giant, white jade plants inspired by White Jade, and shoppers can learn more about White Jade’s story as well as those of other vulnerable children through interactive touchscreens and physical elements such as a weighted jerry that allow visitors to experience the real struggle that some children make for water every day.

Visitors can also learn how they can support World Vision, from buying a Must Have Gift to sponsoring a child, with the story of child sponsorship brought to the forefront by allowing visitors to identify a unique child to sponsor there and then. Tap to donate is also promoted with the aim of breaking down the barrier of monthly donation and to enable visitors to give as much as they wish.

The Garden of Hope is also able to react rapidly to crisis appeals with all digital elements able to communicate the crisis and all donations via tap to donate sent to the appeal.

Gareth Owen, Head of Supporter Growth at World Vision UK, said:

“World Vision UK is very pleased to offer an innovative new way for us to engage with the public within the retail mall environment. As well as connecting shoppers in the UK with the true-life stories of some of the world’s most vulnerable children around the world, visitors can also find out about the range of ways they can support the charity and make a lasting difference to these children and their communities.”

