App and tech round-up

Here are five services that can help charities in a variety of ways, including by raising donations, keeping fundraisers motivated before a running event, and by providing an easy way to contact prominent people about a cause.

Only launched last month and 100 charities already! Incredible response from #charities & #fundraisers – thank you! https://t.co/RMwK9T4UsL pic.twitter.com/nxgvPkBEHo — Get Event Fit (@GetEventFit) March 31, 2017

1) Get Event Fit

Exclusively available to charities, Get Event Fit provides daily education, motivation and inspiration to fundraisers preparing for a running event. The app includes professional 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon programmes with running fitness, nutrition advice, mindset education, fundraising advice, and motivation, delivered daily into the Get Event Fit mobile app which can be personalised to the charity.

2) Bstow

Bstow automatically rounds up the user’s spare change and sends it to the charity of their choice. Users can choose a charity from the 1.5m on offer, connect the cards and accounts they use to make everyday purchases, and the app will round up any purchases made to the nearest dollar.

Replaced my public email with a https://t.co/00aFx6byv0 profile. Reach me here to skip the inbox & give to charity: https://t.co/ui6IccbIbO — Jesse Middleton (@srcasm) April 28, 2017

3) 21.co

This app sets users up with a 21.co profile that lets people outside of their network email them by paying to do so, with the option of donating the money they earn to charity. It also gives the option to make a donation to talk to a tech expert to pitch a startup idea, ask for career advice, or get a definitive answer on a tech question.

Download @goodblockapp adblocker to raise money for charity by choosing to see one ad a day https://t.co/kN7rVGMYXl — Amy Letts (@amuletts) April 23, 2017

4) GoodBlock App

The GoodBlock App adblocker from Gladly raises money for charities by letting people browse ad free and choose to see one high-quality ad a day. It claims to block all ads, pop-ups and trackers. Once a day, Tad the butterfly appears on the corner of the screen and to raise money for charity, the user clicks on him to view their one ad for the day. Viewing ads earns Hearts virtual currency, which can be donated to partner charities including Save the Children and Water.org.

Care2 users are sending our postcards to Theresa May! 📬

Sign their petition and get involved: https://t.co/A06mrG2QQ0 … … #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/QGmHHQmEZO — PostBug (@PostBugTeam) May 11, 2017

5) Pocket App PostBug

Pocket App has released PostBug. Designed as a “many to one” service, this web service can be used to write and send postcards and letters for various different causes and campaigns to prominent people such as MPs and celebrities via mobiles, tablets or desktops. PostBug organises the printing and delivery of the physical mail to addresses on its database or to addresses provided by users. According to Pocket App, a percentage of the money generated could also be donated to charity.

