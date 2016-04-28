World Vision Story Shop wins Opal Award

World Vision has won an Opal Award in the Mall Retail Category at the annual awards of the British Council of Shopping Centres for its interactive fundraising experience, Story Shop.

Story Shop has visited a number of shopping centres since its launch in October last year. At first glance, it appears to be a vintage specialist store with wooden cabinets displaying curios from around the world. However, the project uses digital technology to enable visitors to interact with around 100 individual stories from across the world as well as giving them an opportunity to sponsor a child or make a one-off donation.

The kiosk features an interactive mirror where a young girl suddenly appears, activated by movement and gestures, and encourages shoppers to reach out and connect with her world. Shoppers are invited on to the Story Shop kiosk to discover more about children’s life stories, and explore drawers and related artefacts, as well as find out how to sponsor a child or donate to the migrant crisis appeal with the option to “tap to donate” via contactless card or Apple pay built into the store to allow people to give directly to the charity’s crisis support.

The project was created in partnership with The Yard Creative. The first Story Shop was launched in October 2015 in Westfield London, followed by Westfield Stratford City, with smaller stands in Manchester Arndale and Croydon Whitgift that have now been circulated to The Oracle in Reading, and Intu Lakeside.

Steve Wood, World Vision UK director of marketing and communications, said:

“The Story Shop connects shoppers in the UK with the reality facing children in some of the world’s toughest countries. They’re two very different worlds, but the latest technology and some creative thinking has allowed us to achieve this in a way that promotes curiosity, exploration and discovery.”

6,261 total views, 23 views today