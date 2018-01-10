iBuy2Give launches phase 2 to attract new bargain hunter audience

Online marketplace and fundraising platform iBuy2Give has launched its next phase of development, which will see it target bargain hunting consumers to turn them into charity supporters.

iBuy2Give soft launched before Christmas to pre-register charities and good causes, with the site expected to go live in February this year, offering discounted items ranging from toys to car insurance. With the site, when people make a purchase, they can choose a participating charity for a donation to go to. A mix of charities and good causes are now on board including Cancer Research UK, Mind, Samaritans and the Big Issue Foundation, as well as many smaller local causes. Charities and good causes can still sign up via the home page, and this week saw 80 charities join in just 24 hours according to the company’s Kevin Turner (pictured).

With phase two, the company is aiming to bring in a new audience for charities using the platform by also offering deals on experiences such as days out, meals, and pamper days.

Explaining phase two, Turner said:

“Whilst we have been extremely fortunate in getting a large number of charities and good causes to register with us, one of our key objectives is to attract donations through bargain hunters rather than expecting charities to continuously market their own network of supporters. “We are now inviting members of the general public to register with us so that we can send them emails with deals. We will be offering days out, dining out, takeaways, pamper days, and experience days to name a few in a very similar way to the likes of Groupon. The difference is of course that when a purchase is made the consumer gets to choose who they would like the donation to go to, turning their need for a deal into donations from us and bringing in a new type of donator.”

Each time a purchase is made, iBuy2Give will receive an agreed percentage from the seller and from that will give a donation to a participating charity. According to Turner, as iBuy2Give works directly with the sellers, it will receive higher percentages than standard fundraising platforms working on an affiliate basis, enabling bigger donations. The site offers participating charities and good causes their own fundraising page with a unique URL that they can direct supporters to and raise funds through their purchases and direct donations. People will also be able to search for causes to support and items to buy via the site itself.

There are no monthly fees for charities and no sign up fee: the only charge is for the transaction, which includes the card processing fee and is 1.8% plus 20p.

Charities can find out more about how iBuy2Give works through the site’s FAQ section.

