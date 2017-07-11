New leadership fundraising training in N Ireland

CO3, in partnership with consultants Roger Courtney and Karen Gallagher, has developed a suite of training programmes focused on building the income generation capacity of leaders within the third sector.

CO3 says the training is relevant to those who have responsibility for generating income within their organisation.

The course has been developed for Trustees, Chief Executives and Senior Managers who want to deepen their expertise and widen the range of income generation sources available to them. The training will include the:

· Sharing of experiences, lessons learnt and practical tips from a range of experienced fundraisers

· Perspectives from a range of funders which will strengthen future fundraising applications

· Views from the corporate sector on developing compelling cases for strategic partnerships, funding and sponsorship

Participants can register for all nine modules at a cost of £995 or register for individual modules at a cost of £130. Each module is a full day of training and will take place at CO3’s offices (34 Shaftesbury Square, Belfast, BT2 7DB). The first module will be on 12th October.

CO3 is a membership-based organisation that focuses on supporting, developing and connecting Third Sector leaders in Northern Ireland.

253 total views, 253 views today