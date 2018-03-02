Charity leadership bursaries on offer from Pilotlight

Pilotlight is offering 15 charity leadership bursaries to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its Pilotlight Programme.

The scheme will offer senior and experienced charity leaders the chance to develop their coaching skills while also giving support to another organisation in the sector. Companies whose senior leaders participate as coaches normally fund the training and project management provided to the Pilotlight coaches but Pilotlight’s Chair Graham Clempson has fully funded 15 places for charity leaders.

The new bursaries will give 15 charity leaders the chance to become Pilotlighters at no cost, other than a time commitment of three hours a month.

Pilotlight will select its first tranche of charity leaders to the coaching programme from April and start to match them with coaching colleagues and suitable good causes later in the year.

Gillian Murray, Chief Executive of Pilotlight, said:

“We know the charity sector is a pool of top talent – dedicated people who are used to delivering big impact often with limited resources. We are inviting 15 charities leaders to test and refine their leadership skills on strategic issues by becoming Pilotlighters in 2018. The opportunity is perfect for charity CEOs or leaders of major divisions within larger charities wanting to extend and develop their skills beyond their usual environment.”

Anyone interested should register on the Pilotlight site, and the first round of applications will close on 3 April 2018.

Image: Kids Run Free, one of the charities supported by Pilotlight.