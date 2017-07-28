Guide to leading successful fundraising teams published

Former fundraising director Carla Miller has published a guide to how to lead successful fundraising teams. “Leading Successful Fundraising Teams” is now available as a Kindle book on the Amazon store.

The book explains how to get the most from your team and influence colleagues, including trustees and the CEO. It is aimed at new managers, heads of team and directors.

Miller conducted interviews with seven leader Fundraising Directors, including Mark Astarita OBE of British Red Cross, Catherine Miles of Breast Cancer Now and Kate Collins of Teenage Cancer Trust. The book includes their experiences and advice on leadership skills ranging from team building to developing strategies.

Miller, who coaches leaders in the sector, explains why she wrote the book. She said:

“My first couple of years as a manager were rocky. I made more than my fair share of mistakes but I also had great role models to learn from. And I was constantly observing and learning. What worked? What didn’t and why? How do you build trust and respect and how do you tackle difficult situations?

“You couldn’t find that information in textbooks or on training courses and how I wished you could – it would have saved me a lot of time and energy. I wrote this book to provide that information to others, drawing on my experience as a leader and coach but also asking the fundraising leaders that inspired me what they’d learnt along the way. Together we’ve created what I hope will be a really valuable resource for the sector.”

The book’s publication has attracted positive responses.

Looking for advice on leading/managing fundraising teams? Well @carlacharity has just the book! Highly recommend https://t.co/wLYsL03PtM — Jenni Anderson (@jennilanderson) July 27, 2017

“Hugely recommend reading @carlacharity’s newly published book on Leading Successful Fundraising Teams. So much useful content in there for anyone stepping up to manage a new team or taking their first Head/Director role in the sector.”

Nick Billingham, Charity People.

The 244-page Leading Successful Fundraising Teams is available from Amazon for £5.99.

365 total views, 365 views today