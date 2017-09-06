New leadership programme launches for Hull & East Riding social & cultural leaders

Clore Social Leadership has announced a leadership development programme aimed at social and cultural leaders in Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire.

The year-long Hull Social Leadership Programme will start in 2018, and has been developed with the support of the Big Lottery Fund, The Rank Foundation and Arts Council England. It is aimed at established, emerging and new leaders as well as trustees and will build on the Hull Community Development Project and Hull’s status as the UK City of Culture in 2017. It aims to develop a pipeline of leaders who can maximise these and other local opportunities, as well as effectively navigating their organisations through the challenges of working in the voluntary sector.

A steering group of sector leaders and stakeholders in Hull and East Riding will provide oversight for the design and execution of this unique ‘place-based’ leadership programme, and Clore Social Leadership is currently recruiting a locally based Programme Manager to head it up.

This autumn, Clore Social Leadership and its local partners will assess the current capabilities and needs of leaders in Hull and East Riding, led by the soon to be recruited Programme Manager. This will feed into the design of the programme as part of the place-based approach, with applications for the programme opening in late 2017.

Shaks Ghosh, CEO of Clore Social Leadership, said:

“We’re very excited to be working with a wide-range of partners in the Hull and East Riding area on this initiative. Everything about the programme, from its inception to delivery, is focused on a collaborative approach to strengthening leadership capability across Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire.”

The deadline to apply for the part-time Programme Manager position is 18 September, and the successful candidate will start mid-October. Those interested in applying can do so on the Clore Social Leadership’s website.

