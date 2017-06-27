IoF Cultural Sector Network receives £431,832 from Arts Council

The Arts Council of England has granted £431,832 to the Institute of Fundraising to enable it to expand the work of its Cultural Sector Network.

The funding is part of ACE’s new National Portfolio strand of Sector Support, the recipients of which were announced today in London. It will be delivered over four years, and will fund a programme of learning, training, mentoring and peer-to peer networking opportunities for arts and cultural fundraisers from across England. In particular it will support linking fundraisers working for organisations based outside London.

The IoF’s Cultural Sector Network was formed in April 2015 and held its first annual conference in March 2016.

By providing expanded training and ongoing fundraising support the network will help ensure that arts charities, groups and organisations will be able to meet their income generating targets and flourish.

SEE ALSO: New funding for arts and cultural fundraising network events in England (July 2015)

As a result of the ACE funding, the IoF’s Cultural Sector Network will connect with all eight Regional IoF Groups (Chilterns, East Anglia, East Midlands, North East, North West, South West, West Midlands, and Yorkshire) and two Special Interest Groups (Black Fundraisers UK Group and Sole Fundraisers Group). In this way IoF and its members’ expertise will be shared with arts sector fundraisers.

The programme will also work in partnership with Young Arts Fundraisers to ensure that engaging with young people coming to work in arts and cultural fundraising will be a priority.

Martin Kaufman, Chair of the Institute of Fundraising’s Cultural Sector Network, said: “This new funding from the Arts Council will make a huge difference to cultural organisations across England, many of which are struggling to find the funds they need.

“By greatly expanding the IoF’s Cultural Sector Network’s support to build fundraising skills and capacity, it will mean we will be able to support a highly diverse range of cultural organisations to raise the funds they need to continue and to grow their wonderful work across the country.”

Marta Montague, Head of Development at the Institute of Fundraising added: “We are delighted that the Arts Council has announced that they will be supporting the important work of the Institute of Fundraising, increasing the ability of charities and cultural organisations to raise the funding they need.”

417 total views, 107 views today